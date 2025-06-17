Morley Conservative Club is hoping to restore some of its historic charm, with plans submitted to Leeds City Council for a significant facelift of its Cheapside premises.

The proposals focus on repairing and reinstating original shopfronts, re-roofing the building, and redecorating doors and windows. New security shutters and gates are also planned as part of the works.

The club, located in the Cheapside building at Morley Bottoms and originally built in 1899, hopes to reverse what it describes as “a detrimental impact on the historic proportions of the shopfronts.” The plans include uncovering ghosted, sign-written gold and black signage on the building’s facade.

Morley Conservative Club is hoping to restore the building's historic shopfronts. | Google

The restoration project will cover several units at Cheapside, including Morley Home Brew Centre, Bottle & Tap, and the adjacent Valted Tailors on Chapel Hill.

According to the application, the shopfronts at No. 8 Cheapside (Bottle & Tap), No. 10 (Morley Home Brew Centre), and 63 Chapel Hill (Valted Tailors) retain much of their original structure. However, other historic elements have been altered or lost over time.

In a design statement, the club said: “The aim is to retain and repair all the original elements of the shopfronts and restore any missing elements. Only the No. 6 (Bottle & Tap) shopfront will need to be replaced in its entirety.”

The proposal includes removing modern alterations, restoring any surviving historic fabric, and replacing missing features using existing examples as templates. The Cheapside shopfronts are to be painted black, while the Conservative Club’s frontage will be redecorated in teal blue ("Chatsworth" by Brouns & Co, Leeds), a colour also to be used on upper-floor windows and French doors.

A ghost sign on the building’s eastern gable, currently over-painted in black, is to be carefully uncovered using a poultice remover applied in thin layers. The club said: “The ghost sign is not to be restored but left in its faded/weathered condition.”

A decision on the application is expected by Tuesday, July 29, 2025.