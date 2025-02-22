A bar with room to “greatly increase trade” has been put up for sale in south Leeds.

Bottle & Tap, located in Morley Bottoms, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £79,950.

Located at the bottom of Queen Street, the popular hotspot has been the focus of much talk after plans to fully pedestrians the area were recently reversed.

The ad listing said: “The business was created approximately three years ago and is run by the owner with one member of staff.

“It provides a large amount of potential for a new owner to not only build on the existing business but also to greatly increase trade by expanding the evening live music offering but also introducing food - this would particularly lend itself to tapas/small plates.”

The business comprises of an entrance way leading to a large tastefully decorated air conditioned bar with seating for over 30 customers plus ample space around the bar, customer toilets.

The first floor leads to store rooms, beer store room/cellar and kitchen area - all of which is “ripe for further development.”

Bottle & Tap achieves a modest annual turnover of £40,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.