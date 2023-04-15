These evocative photos showcase a year in the life of Morley in the late 1960s.
They feature a range of local landmarks from Coffin Corner to the local Co-op as well as shopping streets including those in Morley Bottoms which were home to a range of independent retailers before the supermarket giants moved in nearby. The images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Morley in 1967
Enjoy these photo memories from around Morley in 1967. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Morley in 1967
Chapel Hill from Morley Bottoms in August 1967. On the left hand side is the Conservative Club built in 1899 and three shops underneath. Beyond are the steps up to Bank Street and on to the Club fields of Cross Church Street Working Men's Club. After comes the cycle shop of John Hutchins and the base of the tall buildings which are also entered from Bank Street behind. Further up the hill are insurance offices and steps up to Bank Street. On the right hand side the photo shows the shop of Arthur Rogerson who took over the business of Baxter's fish, game and poultry merchants. This is the corner shop of a block that runs from 2 to 6 up Chapel Hill and 1 to 9 on Station Road. Some of the other buildings in this group had been demolished before they were listed. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
3. Morley in 1967
Scatcherd Hill from Coffin Corner in August 1967, giving a similar view to 60 years earlier when the wall of Morley House stretched all down the left hand side pavement. The picture was taken at a time when the parade of shops on the right still catered for traditional Morley goods. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Morley in 1967
The Church Street branch of Morley Co-op pictured in August 1967. This was built in two sections, one part in the 1880s which by this time had been converted into a small Co-op supermarket and the other part in 1914. The part here named Norman's (Norman Dance, an East Ardsley hairdresser who moved here after his shop in the Falls was demolished under slum clearance orders) was originally a Co-op butchers. The part named Linda's Ladies Hair Stylist was originally the Co-op greengrocers which had a round of regular Friday deliveries by horse and cart. To the left of this is the entrance to Croft House, birthplace of former prime minister H. H. Asquith. Photo: David Atkinson Archive