New parking charges have been given the green light for beauty spots across Leeds, but critics have branded them “unfair and unjust”.

The charges, at sites including Otley Chevin Forest Park, Roundhay Park and Temple Newsam, have been signed off by Leeds City Council - despite a consultation showing “clear opposition” to the proposals, according to a report from the authority.

There will also be charges at Golden Acre Park and Middleton Park bike hub.

Simon Hulme

A council spokesperson said that the authority needs “substantial investment” and that the income would ensure teams can continue to maintain parks and green spaces.

But a critic described the charges as a tax on health and wellbeing. Conservative Coun Barry Anderson, who represents Adel and Wharfedale, said: “I am absolutely disgusted that the council is going ahead with these car parking charges.

“The views of local residents have been summarily dismissed. Overwhelmingly, people said no to these proposals for a variety of reasons. It is my intention to call this decision in and ask the council to reconsider.

“I have made the case on behalf of residents, and residents have eloquently made the case themselves and cited a number of reasons why these charges should not be implemented. They are unfair and unjust.”

He added: “We should not be taxing health and wellbeing. Everyone is very aware of the need for quality outdoor spaces to alleviate symptoms of depression and poor mental health.

“I am not convinced that the costs of implementing this will not outweigh the income generated. I am concerned about people parking outside the car parks on the adjacent roads to avoid paying charges in the car park.”

The charges will start at £1 for up to two hours, £2.50 for half a day and £4 for a full day. However, it will remain free for blue badge holders and coach parking.

The YEP reported on the concerns of business owners in Roundhay Park earlier this year, who said that the charges posed a “massive threat” to them.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Like councils across the country, we are facing budget cuts and cost increases as demand for our services grows.

“This impacts all areas of the council and our parks and countryside service no longer has the funding to maintain the infrastructure across its 4,000 hectares of green space to the high standard we want for our residents.

“We’re proud of our parks but many need substantial investment to enable residents safely to enjoy these open spaces in the long term. Following the consultation on car parking we have reviewed our options and have exhausted all alternatives to fund improvements in our parks, given the scale of challenge across the council.”

They added: “Income from car parking charges will help ensure we can continue to maintain the quality of our parks and greens paces for the people who use them.

“We want residents to continue to enjoy the benefits of access to nature and green spaces and are committed to keeping costs affordable, with annual permits on sale for regular visitors. Parking for blue badge holders will remain free.”

It is expected that the parking charges will be implemented later this year.