With 700 acres of rolling parkland, two idyllic lakes and an abundance of wildlife, it is often the first attraction to be recommended to newcomers in the city.

But visiting could soon come at a price, as Leeds City Council looked set to introduce car parking charges – a move that traders have said would “massively threaten” their businesses.

Roundhay Park in Leeds features more than 700 acres of rolling parkland, two idyllic lakes and an abundance of wildlife. Photo: James Hardisty.

It comes after the authority set its budget for the next financial year at a meeting last month. In order to balance the books, it put forward a series of controversial proposals.

They included selling off council buildings, axing jobs and ending the lease on a city museum – as well as car parking charges across the city.

In an update this week, a spokesperson for the council said that last month’s vote gave the authority the go-ahead to review plans – but no final decision has been made on the charges.

However, that has done little to assuage the concerns of business owners like Dan Gill, who has been running The Mansion at the top of the park for the last 15 years.

Dan Gill has been running The Mansion, at the top of Roundhay Park, for the last 15 years. Photo: National World.

The venue, in a grand 1820s building, hosts weddings and other events – and is popular for its café with outdoor seating that boasts unrivalled views of the Upper Lake.

Dan, 51, said he understood the reasoning behind the council’s proposals, but feared the effect they could have.

“A lot of people rely on our cafe for social interaction,” he explained. “But some of those people might not want the hassle of having to pay to come here. The cost could stop them, and that presents a huge issue for us.”

The proposed parking charges come as The Mansion plans to open new tearooms later this year.

Dan added: “As a business, this would massively threaten our operation.

“The council’s argument will be that the charges are modest, but once they are introduced, there is nothing to stop them from increasing them.”

The council said this week that the locations where car parking charges are being considered are: Mansion Lane (including by the Upper Lake); Golf Course; Lakeside (including a section of Park Avenue); Tram Park; Wetherby Road; and Oakwood.

The council has confirmed that six sites in and around Roundhay Park, including the Lakeside Car Park, are being considered for parking charges. Photo: Steve Riding.

Another concerned business owner is Catriona Moore. She has been running Art Roundhay Park, the gallery and shop that stands next-door to The Mansion, for the last four years.

She said: “We don’t need another challenge. We had enough challenges during lockdown, and the retail industry is struggling as it is.”

Catriona Moore, with husband and artist David Lyon, at the Art Roundhay Park gallery. Photo: National World.

In a relatively short time, Art Roundhay Park has supported nearly 100 artists – all of whom have sold their work at the gallery. As well as offering them the chance to make a profit, the gallery has helped launch the careers of new and exciting local artists.

Catriona, 59, explained that painting sales are hugely important, but smaller, regular sales that keep the business going are just as vital.

“A lot of people come in to buy a card or a small gift, but they are not going to be able to do that if they have to pay for car parking,” she said.

“Those sales are the bread and butter of our business. They sustain us throughout the year. Footfall is crucial and we need those repeat visits. Parking charges would definitely damage business here.”

