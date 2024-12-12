An unpopular decision to scrap free parking at six locations around Leeds has been confirmed by council leaders.

New fees will be introduced at car parks in Horsforth, Guiseley, Garforth, Wetherby and Rothwell.

Leeds City Council pressed ahead with the move to help plug a multi-million pound budget gap.

The authority was challenged to reconsider the plan, but took a final decision to proceed at an executive board meeting on Wednesday.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, executive member for green spaces, told councillors: “The proposal forms a critical part of our budget objectives.”

Linton Road car park in Wetherby is one of the six sites where charges will now be introduced | Google

The council has said it faces a budget gap of more than £100m in 2025/26, and is overspent by around £20m in the current financial year.

Leeds Conservative leader Alan Lamb urged the council to scrap the new fees.

He told the meeting: “Even Labour members of this council think this is a mistake and you should think again.

“People across this city think this is a bad idea.”

Councillors won a “call-in” of the parking fees proposal, meaning it was referred for reconsideration by officers.

Concerns were raised that the fees would hit businesses in district centres. Claims were also made that people were not consulted properly.

But the council said not proceeding with the charges would add more than £400,000 to its budget problems.

Coun Lamb, who represents Wetherby, said the local authority could face legal action from people opposed to the parking charges.

He said: “I believe it will come under judicial review if this decision is taken.”

Blue badge holders will be exempt from the new payments. Motorists will get up to one hour for free, then pay £1.15 for two hours, rising to a daily maximum of £3.65. Weekly tickets will be priced at £12.15.

The six affected car parks are: Fink Hill in Horsforth, Netherfield Road in Guiseley, Barleyhill Road in Garforth, Marsh Street in Rothwell and Wilderness and Station Gardens in Wetherby.