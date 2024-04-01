15 major Leeds projects costing over £1 billion that will change the face of city explained

Leeds is set to undergo a period of major change with multiple projects worth over £1 billion currently in the works.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 1st Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Last month, the Leeds City One scheme, which includes plans for 1,925 flats, a 450-room hotel and office space, unanimously passed its first stage of approval.

Plans to rebuild Wetherby High School and open a new Premier Inn hotel next to Kirkgate Market are also set to move forward.

Meanwhile, a £100m three-storey extension to the existing Leeds Bradford Airport terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current terminal building is expected to get underway later this year.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The £26.5m White Rose Rail Station, which has been hit by repeated delays and a current construction pause, is also expected to open later in 2024.

Take a look below at 15 of the major projects and developments that are set to completely transform Leeds...

Work is due get underway this year on a £100m revamp of Leeds Bradford Airport. The multi-million pound regeneration will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension added to the existing terminal.

1. Leeds Bradford Airport terminal expansion

Work is due get underway this year on a £100m revamp of Leeds Bradford Airport. The multi-million pound regeneration will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension added to the existing terminal. Photo: CGI Stock Image

Photo Sales
The Aire Park development is to include up to 502 high-quality homes, further commercial and leisure spaces and a multi-storey car park.

2. Aire Park development

The Aire Park development is to include up to 502 high-quality homes, further commercial and leisure spaces and a multi-storey car park. Photo: Vastinct UK

Photo Sales
Construction works continue on the Armley Gyratory. Aiming to widen the roads and make access easier for pedestrians, the works have also included improvements to several footbridges.

3. Armley Gyratory roadworks

Construction works continue on the Armley Gyratory. Aiming to widen the roads and make access easier for pedestrians, the works have also included improvements to several footbridges. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The 65,000 square feet St Georges Retail Park in Middleton will open in autumn 2024, with four units already let to Aldi, B&M, Costa and Greggs.

4. St Georges Retail Park, Middleton

The 65,000 square feet St Georges Retail Park in Middleton will open in autumn 2024, with four units already let to Aldi, B&M, Costa and Greggs. Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
Last month, Mayor Tracy Brabin announced she was taking bus services back under public control under a London-style franchising model.

5. West Yorkshire bus franchising

Last month, Mayor Tracy Brabin announced she was taking bus services back under public control under a London-style franchising model. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The Core Shopping Centre, which has stood on the Headrow and Land’s Lane since 1987, is set to be knocked down to make way for new shops and student flats.

6. The Core Shopping Centre to be replaced

The Core Shopping Centre, which has stood on the Headrow and Land’s Lane since 1987, is set to be knocked down to make way for new shops and student flats. Photo: Fusion Group/Corstorphine & Wright published by Leeds City Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsLeeds City CouncilLeeds Bradford AirportWetherby High SchoolPremier InnLeeds Kirkgate MarketWhite Rose Shopping Centre

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.