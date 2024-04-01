Last month, the Leeds City One scheme, which includes plans for 1,925 flats, a 450-room hotel and office space, unanimously passed its first stage of approval.
Take a look below at 15 of the major projects and developments that are set to completely transform Leeds...
1. Leeds Bradford Airport terminal expansion
Work is due get underway this year on a £100m revamp of Leeds Bradford Airport. The multi-million pound regeneration will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension added to the existing terminal. Photo: CGI Stock Image
2. Aire Park development
The Aire Park development is to include up to 502 high-quality homes, further commercial and leisure spaces and a multi-storey car park. Photo: Vastinct UK
3. Armley Gyratory roadworks
Construction works continue on the Armley Gyratory. Aiming to widen the roads and make access easier for pedestrians, the works have also included improvements to several footbridges. Photo: Steve Riding
4. St Georges Retail Park, Middleton
The 65,000 square feet St Georges Retail Park in Middleton will open in autumn 2024, with four units already let to Aldi, B&M, Costa and Greggs. Photo: Savills
5. West Yorkshire bus franchising
Last month, Mayor Tracy Brabin announced she was taking bus services back under public control under a London-style franchising model. Photo: James Hardisty
6. The Core Shopping Centre to be replaced
The Core Shopping Centre, which has stood on the Headrow and Land’s Lane since 1987, is set to be knocked down to make way for new shops and student flats. Photo: Fusion Group/Corstorphine & Wright published by Leeds City Council
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.