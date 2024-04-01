Last month, the Leeds City One scheme, which includes plans for 1,925 flats, a 450-room hotel and office space, unanimously passed its first stage of approval.

Plans to rebuild Wetherby High School and open a new Premier Inn hotel next to Kirkgate Market are also set to move forward.

Meanwhile, a £100m three-storey extension to the existing Leeds Bradford Airport terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current terminal building is expected to get underway later this year.

The £26.5m White Rose Rail Station, which has been hit by repeated delays and a current construction pause, is also expected to open later in 2024.

Take a look below at 15 of the major projects and developments that are set to completely transform Leeds...

1 . Leeds Bradford Airport terminal expansion Work is due get underway this year on a £100m revamp of Leeds Bradford Airport. The multi-million pound regeneration will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension added to the existing terminal.

2 . Aire Park development The Aire Park development is to include up to 502 high-quality homes, further commercial and leisure spaces and a multi-storey car park.

3 . Armley Gyratory roadworks Construction works continue on the Armley Gyratory. Aiming to widen the roads and make access easier for pedestrians, the works have also included improvements to several footbridges.

4 . St Georges Retail Park, Middleton The 65,000 square feet St Georges Retail Park in Middleton will open in autumn 2024, with four units already let to Aldi, B&M, Costa and Greggs.

5 . West Yorkshire bus franchising Last month, Mayor Tracy Brabin announced she was taking bus services back under public control under a London-style franchising model.