The City One project, just south of the city centre, would include 1,925 flats and a 450-room hotel if it eventually goes ahead.

Developer Caddick applied for outline planning permission for the scheme on land at Sweet Street and Meadow Road in Holbeck.

Leeds City Council’s city plans panel heard the project could include three tall buildings which would be between 35 and 45 storeys.

A CGI image showing what 'City One Square' - part of the planned City One development in Holbeck - could look like. Picture published via Leeds City Council.

A central square and green space would be part of the development, along with 722 car parking spaces

The panel was told all phases of the project could eventually take up to ten years to complete.

Coun Caroline Gruen said: “I this there is a lot of potential in this scheme. If it’s well designed and well carried out it will change that part of the city centre all together.

“It’s really exciting to be at the beginning of a development like that.”

Pre-application proposals were first brought to the panel in February 2022. Concerns raised at the time included a lack of green space at the site.

A report to the panel said the developer had since reduced the maximum number of dwellings from 2,200 to 1,925.

The report said: “A large green space has been introduced towards the centre of the site with new blocks lining the edge of this public space.

“Taller buildings within the development have the potential to be landmark structures that are prominent on the skyline and contribute to the wider architectural character of the city. ”

The panel decided to defer and delegate the outline application for approval by the chief planning officer, subject to legal agreements.