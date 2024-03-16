City One Leeds: Plans for 2,000 homes, 45-storey skyscrapers and 450-room hotel in Holbeck

Almost 2,000 homes and tower blocks of up to 45 storeys are planned as part of a huge redevelopment scheme for the city.
By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The City One project, just south of the city centre, would include 1,925 flats and a 450-room hotel if it eventually goes ahead.

Developer Caddick applied for outline planning permission for the scheme on land at Sweet Street and Meadow Road in Holbeck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds City Council’s city plans panel heard the project could include three tall buildings which would be between 35 and 45 storeys.

A CGI image showing what 'City One Square' - part of the planned City One development in Holbeck - could look like. Picture published via Leeds City Council.A CGI image showing what 'City One Square' - part of the planned City One development in Holbeck - could look like. Picture published via Leeds City Council.
A CGI image showing what 'City One Square' - part of the planned City One development in Holbeck - could look like. Picture published via Leeds City Council.

A central square and green space would be part of the development, along with 722 car parking spaces

The panel was told all phases of the project could eventually take up to ten years to complete.

Coun Caroline Gruen said: “I this there is a lot of potential in this scheme. If it’s well designed and well carried out it will change that part of the city centre all together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s really exciting to be at the beginning of a development like that.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

Pre-application proposals were first brought to the panel in February 2022. Concerns raised at the time included a lack of green space at the site.

A report to the panel said the developer had since reduced the maximum number of dwellings from 2,200 to 1,925.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report said: “A large green space has been introduced towards the centre of the site with new blocks lining the edge of this public space.

“Taller buildings within the development have the potential to be landmark structures that are prominent on the skyline and contribute to the wider architectural character of the city. ”

The panel decided to defer and delegate the outline application for approval by the chief planning officer, subject to legal agreements.

The report added: “The proposals would make more effective use of this brownfield site and in doing so provide both a significant amount of housing in a sustainable location and provide employment opportunities for people living in nearby communities and beyond.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.