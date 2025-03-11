Armley Gyratory: Leeds Council to green light plans to build nearly 400 apartments next to major junction
Developer UCR Leeds proposed 384 apartments in blocks of up to 18 storeys next to Armley Gyratory.
A vacant plot of land would be redeveloped if the council’s city plans panel gives approval.
The project near Armley Road and Wellington Road will be discussed at a panel meeting on Thursday (March 13).
Leeds City councillors are recommended to put the multi-level development forward for approval.
A report to the meeting said: “The proposal relates to a large scale residential led development on the edge of the city centre and is brought to members for determination.
“The site occupies a sustainable location and benefits from cycle and pedestrian routes into Leeds city centre.”
Three commercial units would be built as part of the project, which includes bike storage and parking spaces.
The panel is advised to defer and delegate the project for approval by the city’s chief planning officer.
Permission is subject to financial contributions from the developer towards road and green space improvements.
The planning report said: “The proposal offers a well-designed and considered proposal to regenerate a prominently located vacant brownfield site and provide high quality residential accommodation and supporting facilities.”