Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A developer hopes to press ahead with plans to build hundreds of new flats near a major Leeds junction, after applying for permission from the council.

The scheme would create 385 apartments on land next to Armley Gyratory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression showing what the the new apartment blocks on land next to Armley Gyratory on Armley Road could look like, according to plans published as part of a design and access statement on Leeds City Council's website. | Woods Bagot/Leeds City Council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A design report said improvements had been made to the proposal, including bigger public spaces for people living there.

Three blocks of apartments, two of them connected, would be built as part of the project, designed to be car-free with limited parking spaces, UCR said.

The report said: “Formal pre-application advice was sought and informed the design development in a positive way.”

The site was previously used for housing up until the mid 20th century, the report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “The site in the late 1800s consisted of streets of terraced housing, serving workers in the nearby mill and adjacent railways.

“Post-war slum clearances led to the removal of these streets, to be replaced with a car mechanics.

“Further industrial decline led to the site becoming a surface car park.”

Seven parking spaces would be placed under one of the blocks as part of the scheme, which includes pedestrian links to the city centre.