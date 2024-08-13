Armley Gyratory: Plans lodged for tower blocks with nearly 400 apartments next to major Leeds junction
The scheme would create 385 apartments on land next to Armley Gyratory.
Leeds City Council has received a formal planning application for the project, following early-stage talks with UCR Leeds Ltd.
A design report said improvements had been made to the proposal, including bigger public spaces for people living there.
Three blocks of apartments, two of them connected, would be built as part of the project, designed to be car-free with limited parking spaces, UCR said.
The report said: “Formal pre-application advice was sought and informed the design development in a positive way.”
The site was previously used for housing up until the mid 20th century, the report said.
It said: “The site in the late 1800s consisted of streets of terraced housing, serving workers in the nearby mill and adjacent railways.
“Post-war slum clearances led to the removal of these streets, to be replaced with a car mechanics.
“Further industrial decline led to the site becoming a surface car park.”
Seven parking spaces would be placed under one of the blocks as part of the scheme, which includes pedestrian links to the city centre.
