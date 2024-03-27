Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Around 30 firefighters from eight stations were called out to the Leeds estate at Temple Newsam on May 11, 2023 after a fire broke out in the new playbarn.

The roof of the playbarn, which was under construction and nearing completion at the time, was destroyed in the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in an exclusive given to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds City Council has confirmed that repair works are well underway with a full reopening in sight.

The blaze started accidentally when some roof insulation caught fire during renovation work.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: "The repair works to the Temple Newsam playbarn are underway and it is anticipated that the re-build will be completed later this year.

"We are looking forward to opening the playbarn for everyone to enjoy shortly after completion."

The fire service confirmed at the time that the blaze had started accidentally when some roof insulation caught fire during renovation work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No animals were housed in the barn at the time the fire broke out, and no livestock was harmed in any way.

Speaking at the time of the incident, a council spokesperson said: "The council would like to thank West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service following its amazing work yesterday.

"We owe every single firefighter who attended the scene a huge debt of gratitude for their efforts to bring the fire safely under control."