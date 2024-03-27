Temple Newsam fire: Leeds Council issues update on playbarn future after damage in blaze
Around 30 firefighters from eight stations were called out to the Leeds estate at Temple Newsam on May 11, 2023 after a fire broke out in the new playbarn.
The roof of the playbarn, which was under construction and nearing completion at the time, was destroyed in the blaze.
Now in an exclusive given to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds City Council has confirmed that repair works are well underway with a full reopening in sight.
A spokesperson for the local authority said: "The repair works to the Temple Newsam playbarn are underway and it is anticipated that the re-build will be completed later this year.
"We are looking forward to opening the playbarn for everyone to enjoy shortly after completion."
The fire service confirmed at the time that the blaze had started accidentally when some roof insulation caught fire during renovation work.
No animals were housed in the barn at the time the fire broke out, and no livestock was harmed in any way.
Speaking at the time of the incident, a council spokesperson said: "The council would like to thank West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service following its amazing work yesterday.
"We owe every single firefighter who attended the scene a huge debt of gratitude for their efforts to bring the fire safely under control."
The Temple Newsam Estate, Home Farm, Courtyard Café and wider grounds, have remained open to visitors as usual throughout the repair works.
