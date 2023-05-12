Around 30 firefighters from eight stations were called out to the Leeds estate. The fire had broken out at the site of the new playbarn in the farm area, that is currently under construction and was expected to open in the next few weeks.

Pictures show damage to the roof of the building, which was still alight in the afternoon. The estate was closed to the public, who were urged to avoid the area. Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no animals were housed in the barn at the time the fire broke out, and no livestock have been harmed in any way.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Temple Newsam farm on Thursday

When and where did the fire break out?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called out to the Temple Newsam estate shortly after 9am on Thursday. Eight fire appliances and one aerial ladder platform were used to extinguish the blaze, as well as support from stations across West Yorkshire.

The fire broke out in the new playbarn area of the farm, which is currently under construction and does not house animals. It is some distance away from Temple Newsam House and the council confirmed the house was not under threat.

How did the fire start?

The cause of the fire has not yet been established and WYFRS has urged the public to avoid speculation. The cause and extent of the damage will be examined by the fire service and Leeds City Council once the area is confirmed to be safe.

In a statement issued yesterday, Incident Commander Group Manager Matt Goodall said: “We understand the barn was being renovated, and as a result we can confirm there are no animals on this part of the site at this time, with no livestock harmed in anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working with our emergency services partners and the local authority. It is too early to speculate on the cause of the fire, but this will be investigated in due course.”

Is Temple Newsam open today and over the?

The whole Temple Newsam estate was closed yesterday as emergency services dealt with the incident. The farm will remain closed today, and the council will assess whether it can open over the weekend. Animal Care and Land Management, which runs practical animal care courses at the farm, will also keep its Temple Newsam campus closed today.

Temple Newsam House, the cafe and the wider grounds are open as normal today and over the weekend.

What have the council said about the fire?

In a statement issued yesterday, a council spokesperson said: “No other buildings are believed to be affected and Temple Newsam House itself – which is some distance from the playbarn site – is not in any danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad