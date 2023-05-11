Fire crews are tackling a blaze at the Temple Newsam estate.

Around 30 firefighters from eight stations were called out to the Leeds estate at around 9am this morning. The fire had broken out at the site of the new playbarn in the farm area, that is currently under construction and was expected to open in the next few weeks.

Pictures show damage to the roof of the building, which was still alight this afternoon. The estate is closed to the public, who are being urged to avoid the area.

Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that no animals were housed in the barn at the time the fire broke out, and no livestock have been harmed in any way.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “No other buildings are believed to be affected and Temple Newsam House itself – which is some distance from the playbarn site – is not in any danger.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. Council staff are at the scene and – as soon as it is safe to do so – will be working to assess the extent of the damage to the playbarn. Temple Newsam’s Home Farm attraction is closed today as a result of the fire, but its animals are safe and well and are being checked on regularly.”

Here are 15 pictures from the scene.

