Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Temple Newsam fire: Fire service issue statement as firefighters confirm cause of Leeds estate barn blaze

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a statement confirming the cause of the Temple Newsam barn blaze.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 12th May 2023, 18:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 18:16 BST

Around 30 firefighters from eight stations were called to the Leeds estate yesterday morning (Thursday0, after a fire broke out at the site of the new playbarn, that is currently under construction at the farm.

Pictures showed damage to the roof of the building, which was still alight in the afternoon as the estate was closed to the public, who were urged to avoid the area. Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no animals were housed in the barn at the time the fire broke out, and no livestock were harmed in any way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Hudson, station manager for Leeds and Hunslet, said: “We were called to a barn fire on the Temple Newsam estate in Leeds yesterday at around 9am. A total of eight fire appliances and one aerial ladder platform were in attendance.

Firefighters remained on site yesterday evening. Picture: National WorldFirefighters remained on site yesterday evening. Picture: National World
Firefighters remained on site yesterday evening. Picture: National World

"The fire had started in the roof of a building that was under construction. It was discovered that the fire was started accidentally when some insulation caught fire during renovation work. Crews left the fire at around 7pm last night.”

Earlier today Leeds City Council confirmed that Temple Newsam House would remain open as usual, along with the Courtyard Café and the wider grounds, however Home Farm will remain closed until at least Tuesday.

This weekend’s Race For Life and Pretty Muddy events at Temple Newsam will be going ahead as planned, however the Temple Newsam parkrun on Saturday has been cancelled.

Related topics:LeedsLeeds City CouncilHunslet