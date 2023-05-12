Around 30 firefighters from eight stations were called to the Leeds estate yesterday morning (Thursday0, after a fire broke out at the site of the new playbarn, that is currently under construction at the farm.

Pictures showed damage to the roof of the building, which was still alight in the afternoon as the estate was closed to the public, who were urged to avoid the area. Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no animals were housed in the barn at the time the fire broke out, and no livestock were harmed in any way.

James Hudson, station manager for Leeds and Hunslet, said: “We were called to a barn fire on the Temple Newsam estate in Leeds yesterday at around 9am. A total of eight fire appliances and one aerial ladder platform were in attendance.

Firefighters remained on site yesterday evening. Picture: National World

"The fire had started in the roof of a building that was under construction. It was discovered that the fire was started accidentally when some insulation caught fire during renovation work. Crews left the fire at around 7pm last night.”

Earlier today Leeds City Council confirmed that Temple Newsam House would remain open as usual, along with the Courtyard Café and the wider grounds, however Home Farm will remain closed until at least Tuesday.