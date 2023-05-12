Around 30 firefighters from eight stations were called out to the Leeds estate at 9am yesterday morning (Thursday). The fire had broken out at the site of the new playbarn in the farm area, that is currently under construction and was expected to open in the next few weeks.

Pictures show damage to the roof of the building, which was still alight in the afternoon as the estate was closed to the public, who were urged to avoid the area. Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no animals were housed in the barn at the time the fire broke out, and no livestock were harmed in any way.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Fire crews left Temple Newsam at 7pm yesterday and we have now begun the process of assessing the damage to the playbarn. Construction work on this new attraction was close to completion and we had hoped to soon be in a position to confirm an opening date.

The fire had broken out at the site of the new playbarn in the farm area. Picture: National World

“Given the seriousness of yesterday’s incident, the opening will clearly have to be significantly pushed back, although at this stage it is still too early to say for how long.

“The council would like to thank West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service following its amazing work yesterday. We owe every single firefighter who attended the scene a huge debt of gratitude for their efforts to bring the fire safely under control.”

The council has confirmed that Temple Newsam House is open as usual today (May 12), along with the Courtyard Café and the wider grounds. Home Farm will be closed until at least Tuesday, but “residents can be assured that all of its animals are safe and well.”

This weekend’s Race For Life and Pretty Muddy events at Temple Newsam will be going ahead as planned, however the Temple Newsam parkrun on Saturday has been cancelled.