Temple Newsam fire: Live as fire crews tackle huge farm building blaze at historic Leeds estate
Fire crews from across West Yorkshire are currently tackling a large blaze at the Temple Newsam estate in Leeds.
The fire service was called to the barn fire shortly before 10am this morning (Thursday) and Temple Newsam has requested all members of the public not to visit.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Eight fire appliances and one aerial ladder platform are currently in attendance.
“The barn which is currently under construction does not house animals.
“Please avoid the area where possible to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.”
For the latest updates on this ongoing story follow our live blog below.
First pictures from the scene
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has shared these pictures as crews tackle the blaze in a farm building.
Our reporter Alex Grant is heading down to the estate to bring live updates from the scene of the fire.
Full statement from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service
A fire spokesperson said: “Fire crews from across the region are currently dealing with a barn fire at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds.
“We received the call just before 9am this morning. Eight fire appliances and one aerial ladder platform are currently in attendance.
“The barn which is currently under construction does not house animals. Please avoid the area where possible to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.”
WYFRS will be posting incident updates on its website.
Temple Newsam closed to the public
Temple Newsam has posted on its social media page to say that it is closed today to the public due to this ongoing incident.
What we know
Fire crews were called to a large farm building fire at Temple Newsam this morning (Thursday). Crews from across Leeds are currently at the scene.