The fire service was called to the barn fire shortly before 10am this morning (Thursday) and Temple Newsam has requested all members of the public not to visit.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Eight fire appliances and one aerial ladder platform are currently in attendance.

“The barn which is currently under construction does not house animals.

Fire crews from across the region are dealing with a barn fire at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds.

“Please avoid the area where possible to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.”

For the latest updates on this ongoing story follow our live blog below.