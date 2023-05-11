Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Temple Newsam fire: Live as fire crews tackle huge farm building blaze at historic Leeds estate

Fire crews from across West Yorkshire are currently tackling a large blaze at the Temple Newsam estate in Leeds.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 11th May 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:33 BST

The fire service was called to the barn fire shortly before 10am this morning (Thursday) and Temple Newsam has requested all members of the public not to visit.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Eight fire appliances and one aerial ladder platform are currently in attendance.

“The barn which is currently under construction does not house animals.

Fire crews from across the region are dealing with a barn fire at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds.Fire crews from across the region are dealing with a barn fire at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds.
“Please avoid the area where possible to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.”

For the latest updates on this ongoing story follow our live blog below.

Live as fire crews tackle huge blaze at Temple Newsam

Show new updates
11:32 BST

First pictures from the scene

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has shared these pictures as crews tackle the blaze in a farm building.

Our reporter Alex Grant is heading down to the estate to bring live updates from the scene of the fire.

WYFRS
WYFRS
11:26 BST

Full statement from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service

A fire spokesperson said: “Fire crews from across the region are currently dealing with a barn fire at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds.

“We received the call just before 9am this morning. Eight fire appliances and one aerial ladder platform are currently in attendance.

“The barn which is currently under construction does not house animals. Please avoid the area where possible to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.”

WYFRS will be posting incident updates on its website.

11:20 BST

Temple Newsam closed to the public

Temple Newsam has posted on its social media page to say that it is closed today to the public due to this ongoing incident.

11:12 BST

What we know

Fire crews were called to a large farm building fire at Temple Newsam this morning (Thursday). Crews from across Leeds are currently at the scene.

