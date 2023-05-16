Helen Skelton has enjoyed a staycation at a luxury lakeside retreat in the Lake District while taking time to relax from her hectic schedule. The Countryfile presenter, 39, has shared snaps from her visit to The Gilpin Hotel - the Lake District’s only five Red star luxury hotel. The stunning venue is nestled in 100 acres of natural beauty and boasts six rooms, a grill restaurant, a spa and steamy hot tubs with views of the lakeside.

Gilpin Hotel’s beautiful grounds surrounded by greenery. (Picture: Instagram/@helenskelton)

Taking to Instagram , the mother-of-three posted snaps from the staycation and enjoyed a stroll around the hotel’s beautiful grounds surrounded by greenery. She captioned one picture: “It’s not so grim up North.” Helen also posed in a garden area for another picture. She wore a white cotton dress with floral design and completed the outfit with a pair of platform leather sandals and black sunglasses. Sharing the photo with her 478,000 followers, Helen said: "Pockets and pot plants. Life is better among Green stuff… #lakedistrict #windermere #spring #freshair #nationalpark dress @oliveandfrank."

Fans and celebrity friends flooded the comments with kind messages for the TV star. One person wrote: “Nature has the most wonderful healing power. Just being able to breathe in the glorious fresh air and take in all the sounds gives the human being strength. Be proud of yourself, Helen. Put the past behind you and look forward to all the happiness that’s waiting for you and your three beautiful children.”

The hotel has steamy hot tubs with stunning views. (Picture: Instagram/@helenskelton)

Another wrote: “Love this pic!!! You look incredible, and your dress is so cute,” while a third said: “A beauty surrounded by beauty.” Someone else commented: “Lovely photo Helen! Green space is so good for the soul, and the lake district is a truly magical place. It has its own special atmosphere (btw, you look absolutely lovely as always).” TV presenter and friend of Helen, Julia Bradbury said: “Nay lass, being around pots ain’t Forest Bathing. But you are communing with nature. And it makes you feel good.”