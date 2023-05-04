Helen posted a snap with the picturesque surroundings of the Lake District in the background. (Picture: Instagram/@helenskelton)

Helen Skelton has enjoyed a “top day” out in the Lake District as she teamed up with an adventure group to explore the wilderness. The Countryfile presenter, 39, was joined by Wonderful Wild Women , who celebrate women in the great outdoors.

She took to Instagram yesterday (3 May) to post a picture of herself with the picturesque surroundings of the National Park in Cumbria in the background. She captioned the post: “Top day with the @blacks_online fam meeting @wonderfulwildwomen grateful to have this on my doorstep.”

Fans gushed over the TV presenter’s looks and commented on the stunning scenery. One person wrote: “Beautiful person surrounded by beautiful scenery!” Another scribed: “Fabulous background and fabulous young lady.”

A third said: “Must remind you of your Countryfile days,” while a fourth wrote: “fantastic photo Helen..!!!…it certainly is a magical landscape…!!!…has its very own special atmosphere..!!!…hope you had a brilliant time”.

Someone else added: “I love hiking in the north lakes, but to have Helen for company would absolutely be the icing on the cake.” TV presenter Julia Bradbury commented: “Gorgeous scenery, gorgeous woman.”

Helen and Julia became ambassadors of the adventure brand, Go Outdoors, last year and often model their North Ridge clothing while encouraging everyone to get outside.

Carly Czuba, marketing director of Go Outdoors , said: “I’m thrilled to introduce you to the newest members of the Go Outdoors family, fellow outdoor enthusiasts Julia Bradbury and Helen Skelton.With our shared values and love for all things outdoors, Julia and Helen fit perfectly with everything we stand for, and we’re excited to be working together with them on some exciting projects this year.”