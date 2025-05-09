Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon: Emotional moment Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield carried best pal over finish line
Emotional footage shows the moment Kevin Sinfield carried Rob Burrow over the finish line of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2023.
Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow died last year, after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.
Rob’s family and friends have campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness and funds to support other families living with MND.
The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will return this Sunday (May 11) - starting at 9am Headingley Stadium.
The event will be held in support of the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal as well as the MND Association. Entrants are encouraged to raise money for a charity of their choice, or for one of the event’s partner charities.
