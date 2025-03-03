Lindsey Burrow is to run this year’s London Marathon in memory of her late husband, former rugby league star Rob Burrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds Rhinos hero died in June last year at the age of 41, five years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Lindsey Burrow is to run this year’s London Marathon in memory of her late husband, former rugby league star Rob Burrow. | Steve Riding

Burrow and his former team-mate Kevin Sinfield raised more than £15 million for MND charities through fundraising and campaigning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey will run in the London Marathon with her brother Mark on April 27 to continue raising money for the Leeds Hospitals Charity and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

“Running the London Marathon after losing my husband Rob to motor neurone disease is not just a physical challenge,” she said. “It’s a deeply personal journey of love, loss, and resilience.

“As I lace up my shoes, I carry with me the spirit of my beloved husband, Rob. His strength in the face of MND inspires me to push beyond my limits and find purpose in the midst of loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This marathon represents not only a tribute to his incredible fight but also a celebration of the love we shared and the memories we created.

“Each mile I run is a testament to his enduring legacy, a reminder that even in the darkest times, we can find purpose and hope.

“I am running for him; for all those affected by this disease; and for the belief that together, we can make a difference.”

Lindsey, 41, ran in the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2023 and the Yorkshire Marathon last year.