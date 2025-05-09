Free Pad Thai for Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon runners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Authentic Thai restaurant Chaophraya has announced that it is offering marathon runners in Leeds a free meal this weekend, to congratulate them for crossing the finish line.

Runners looking to refuel after completing the full or half Rob Burrows Marathon on Sunday can show their medal to enjoy a free meal when dining with another adult buying a full price meal.

Ian Leigh, Chaophraya's Managing Director, said, "We love the buzz that the Rob Burrow Marathon brings to Leeds and we’re pleased to be able to support runners in this small way.

“This is an incredible event that not only showcases the resilience and determination of the participants, but also raises funds for a host of worthy causes including, of course, Motor Neurone Disease.

Pad Thai

“We’re proud to be part of the Leeds community and want to offer runners a well-deserved taste of Thailand as a thank you for their inspiring efforts.”

The offer is available all day for dine-in only, with one Pad Thai per medal, subject to availability and at manager’s discretion.

To book, visit https://chaophraya.co.uk/thai-restaurant/leeds/reservations or call 0113 430 0122.

Valid May 11 for dining in only. Must show medal, and dine with at least one other person that orders a full price main meal to redeem. Not available in conjunction with any other offers. Subject to availability and manager's discretion.