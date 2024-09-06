A Leeds band has made history as the first act from outside London to win a prestigious award in a decade.

The quartet, who met at Leeds Conservatoire, beat competition from the likes of Charli XCX, NIA Archives, The Last Dinner Party - and Leeds very own Corrine Bailey Rae - with judges hailing the album as a “future classic” offering “new depths on every listen”.

Leeds quartet English Teacher is the first band from outside London to win the Mercury Prize in a decade. | John Marshall/PA Wire

On winning the coveted award, the band, which features guitarist Lewis Whiting, drummer Douglas Frost, bassist Nicholas Eden and vocalist Lily Fontaine, said it is “insane” that they mark the first act from outside the capital to win the award since Young Fathers won in a decade ago, in 2014.

“To be honest, it’s insane that that’s a fact,” Whiting told the PA news agency after the win.

“There’s so much good music, not just in Leeds, but plenty of places, smaller places as well, that often don’t get too much of a look in from the music industry that’s very centred around [London].

“How many classic albums and how many bands have come from those places, yet it’s a novelty that a band from the North would win the Mercury Prize – it is kind of insane really.”

Praise for the band has been pouring in from all corners of Leeds, including from politicians, music venues and record stores.

On LinkedIn, the Mr Riordan wrote a lengthy statement: “Culture is the DNA of a city. It sets it apart from others, and gives voice to the things that make it distinctive and unique.

“English Teacher are such a brilliant band who have made such great progress so quickly, and their debut album This Could Be Texas is fantastic. They’re also a group of lovely young people.

“Watch their acceptance speech to see that: genuine surprise and joy, thanks to family, friends, people, institutions and the city where they formed.

“Shout outs to the top class Leeds Conservatoire who trained them, inspirational Music Leeds who helped them with a grant, legendary Nathan from the Brudenell who, together with the wider exciting Leeds music scene, inspired and supported them.

“Lily the lead singer gave powerful evidence last year to a Parliamentary Select Committee about the challenges for bands and venues in all cities including ours, and the positive economic impact that music makes.

“Worth also citing the championing of the band by Emily Pilbeam and Steve Lamacq on 6 Music. At a time where newsfeeds are full of so much negativity and pessimism, let’s celebrate a group of young people who are succeeding by being their authentic selves and producing fantastic and inspiring music. And we love that they’re from Leeds!”

English Teacher supported Leeds contemporaries Yard Act at Millennium Square in August. | Mark Bickerdike Photography/Yorkshire Evening Post

Yard Act, who themselves were nominated for the Prize back in 2022, hailed the band and Leeds, writing on X: “Congratulations to our buds English Teacher on winning the Mercury prize. A great day for guitars (lol that doesn't mean anything obviously) A great day for Island Records and A GREAT DAY FOR LEEDS x”

Jumbo Records took to Instagram to also applaud the band: “A massive congratulations to @englishteacherband on winning the Mercury Prize!

“A band that have played at Jumbo THREE times - more than most, and always repping the Jumbo tee. Well done guys!”

You can catch English Teacher at Live At Leeds: In The City on Saturday, November 16, along with bands including Everything Everything, Alfie Templeman, The K’s and hundreds more.