The first-ever Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards will celebrate the best of the industry's venues, festivals, management and bands that help build a "proud and impassioned" Northern legacy.

The awards show, which will take place in Manchester's Albert Hall in April this year, will feature a range of live performances along with 14 awards, including Band and Act of the Year, Festival of the Year along with the Northern Icon Award which will go to Lisa Stansfield.

Leeds Festival, indie band English Teacher and venue Brudenell Social Club have all been shortlisted for the first-ever Northern Music Awards.

Among the bands taking to the stage on the night of the awards ceremony is Leeds indie/post-punk act English Teacher, whom have also been shortlisted for Newcomer of the Year.

PizzaExpress Live, which sponsors the award, said: "With acclaimed debut EP ‘Polyawkward’ heralding their extraordinary rise in 2022, English Teacher’s biting social commentary and unique musical soundscapes have positioned the quartet as influential figures within the emerging indie elite."

Burley venue Brudenell Social Club is one of five venues shortlisted for Inspirational Venue of the Year (under 500) which celebrates grassroots music venues and their importance to the industry and local communities, along with Future Head in Birkenhead, Trades in Hebden Bridge and Yes and Night and Day in Manchester.

Leeds Festival is also up for an award. The long-running music festival at Bramham Park is shortlisted for Festival of the Year, along with events line Sheffield's Tramlines, Deer Shed Yorkshire, Long Division in Wakefield and Parklife in Manchester.

Christ Hawkins, Northern Music Awards Chair, said: "The North provides such a rich source of incredible music. The diversity and international acclaim of this huge asset needs to be showcased, and that’s just what the Northern Music Awards will do.

"Music and celebration go hand in hand, and the Awards will shine a light on extraordinary talent and inspire a next generation of artists. It’s about giving the music community in the North a chance to celebrate them too."

Other awards include Artist of the Year (Louis Tomlinson, Sam Fender, Self Esteem), Band of the Year (Blossoms, Bring Me The Horizon, Courtineers) and the Northern Music Award 2023, which will be revealed on the night of the event.