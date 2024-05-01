Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Live at Leeds In The City will return for its 17th edition on November 17 - a new later date.

The all-day-festival - which is spread over the city - will welcome art-rockers Everything Everything, indie wunderkind Alfie Templeman, Liverpool alt-rock quartet Stone, Earlestown’s underground indie success story The K’s, renowned UK grime MC Casisdead, and a whole host of other artists at the forefront of the UK’s thriving new music scene.

Live At Leeds In The City will also play host to a number of exciting local artists, from brand new acts playing some of their first shows, to established names who have steadily cultivated a following in the city and beyond.

Live at Leeds In The City has announced a new date and the first wave of acts for 2024 (Photo by @sarahoglesby_creative)

Among the impressive crop of Yorkshire talent are celebrated Leeds post-punk four piece English Teacher, set to perform at the festival on the back of a busy schedule of international touring after releasing their debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’ to widespread critical acclaim. Joining them are fast-rising Leeds outfits L’Objectif, Van Houten and more.

A long-running mainstay on the Leeds cultural calendar, the festival has become renowned for discovering and nurturing national grassroots talent, handing them their very first opportunities to perform in front of capacity festival crowds.

Confirmed venues for this year’s festival include Leeds Beckett SU, LUU Stylus, Brudenell Social Club, The Wardrobe, Belgrave Music Hall, Headrow House, Hyde Park Book Club, Oporto, The Key Club and Northern Guitars.

The festival is spread over venues across Leeds city centre (Photo by George Harrison)

Live At Leeds festival promoter Joe Hubbard said: “We’re over the moon to be announcing the first names for Live At Leeds In The City this year on what will be a brand new November date for the festival - exciting times.

“That 2024 will be the festival’s 17th edition feels like a remarkable feat in and of itself, but what makes it all the more worthwhile for us is the opportunity to showcase some of the local artists currently making waves among the more established acts on the lineup.

“Emblematic of this are English Teacher, who I was lucky enough to witness receive ‘Best Newcomer’ at the inaugural Northern Music Awards last week; to have them on the bill amongst the likes of Everything Everything and Alfie Templeman alongside ace fellow Leeds bands such as L’Objectif and Van Houten is a really special thing. Roll on November.”

Since its inception in 2007, Live At Leeds has showcased an array of top artists over the years, bringing burgeoning talent to intimate venues in Leeds ahead of their upwards career trajectories including Stormzy, The 1975, Wolf Alice, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, James Blake, Kae Tempest, Mumford & Sons, AJ Tracey, Alt-J, Loyle Carner, Bombay Bicycle Club, Metronomy and more.

The announcement arrives ahead of the festival’s sister event Live At Leeds In The Park which takes place on Saturday May 25, headlined by The Kooks, Declan McKenna, Mel C, The Cribs, Future Islands, Corinne Bailey Rae and more.

Here is the full line up of first acts confirmed for Live At Leeds: In The City

Everything Everything / The K’s / Alfie Templeman

Casisdead / The Royston Club / English Teacher / Stone

Lime Garden / Master Peace / Abby Roberts / 49th & Main / L’Objectif

Whitelands / Van Houten / Pentire / Soft Launch / Alessi Rose / Kynsy / Unpeople / Us

Trout / Freak Slug / Humour / Chloe Slater / Nectar Woode / Essence Martins / Daydreamers

Arxx / Balancing Act / Girlband! / Mould / Blossom Caldarone / Oliver Keane / Hallan / Gans

Annie-Dog / Hana Lili / Alien Chicks / Lily Lyons / Ebbb / Plantoid / The Guestlist / Joshua Epithet /