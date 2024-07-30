English Teacher Brudenell Social Club: Leeds band to celebrate Mercury Prize shortlisting with free last-minute show
The Leeds-based four-piece released their debut album This Could Be Texas to universal acclaim in April this year, which has already ended up on a number of album of the year-lists.
Last week, English Teacher was shortlisted for the 2024 Mercury Prize, along with fellow British and Irish acts such as Beth Gibbons (Portishead), CMAT and Charli xcx.
To celebrate the landmark nomination, the band is treating their hometown to a free last-minute show at Brudenell Social Club in Burley.
Revealing the news on Instagram, the band wrote: “Free entry show tomorrow at [Brudenell Social Club] in collab with Fender to celebrate the big news.”
The doors will open at 7pm on Wednesday, July 31, and is first come first serve.
English Teacher will also play at Millennium Square on Saturday, August 3, opening for previous Mercury Prize nominees and Leeds locals Yard Act.
