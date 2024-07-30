English Teacher Brudenell Social Club: Leeds band to celebrate Mercury Prize shortlisting with free last-minute show

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 30th Jul 2024, 14:05 BST
English Teacher will be playing a free show in Leeds this week to celebrate “the big news”.

The Leeds-based four-piece released their debut album This Could Be Texas to universal acclaim in April this year, which has already ended up on a number of album of the year-lists.

Last week, English Teacher was shortlisted for the 2024 Mercury Prize, along with fellow British and Irish acts such as Beth Gibbons (Portishead), CMAT and Charli xcx.

Lewis Whiting, Douglas Frost, Lily Fontaine and Nicholas Eden of English Teacher attend a photocall for the 2024 Mercury Music Prize 'Album of the Year' at The Langham Hotel on July 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)Lewis Whiting, Douglas Frost, Lily Fontaine and Nicholas Eden of English Teacher attend a photocall for the 2024 Mercury Music Prize 'Album of the Year' at The Langham Hotel on July 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Lewis Whiting, Douglas Frost, Lily Fontaine and Nicholas Eden of English Teacher attend a photocall for the 2024 Mercury Music Prize 'Album of the Year' at The Langham Hotel on July 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) | Getty Images

To celebrate the landmark nomination, the band is treating their hometown to a free last-minute show at Brudenell Social Club in Burley.

Revealing the news on Instagram, the band wrote: “Free entry show tomorrow at [Brudenell Social Club] in collab with Fender to celebrate the big news.”

The doors will open at 7pm on Wednesday, July 31, and is first come first serve.

English Teacher will also play at Millennium Square on Saturday, August 3, opening for previous Mercury Prize nominees and Leeds locals Yard Act.

You can find out more about Yard Act’s largest headline show to date here.

