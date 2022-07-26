Leeds band Yard Act nominated for Mercury Prize for debut album The Overload

The group are part of the 12-strong list in the running for the award, which recognises the best British album of the year.

Other nominees include singer-songwriter Sam Fender who has said he is “chuffed” and “absolutely freaking out” after securing his first Mercury Prize nomination.

Fender, who won a Brit award for best rock alternative act and played on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this year, features on the shortlist for his number one album Seventeen Going Under.

He told BBC Radio 6: “Seventeen Going Under is a very personal and important record for me and the boys, and for it to be recognised is insane.

“A lot of my favourite records have won the Mercury Prize. Young Fathers – I found them because of their Mercury win, I was blown away by them.

“It is an absolute honour and I am chuffed. Fingers crossed and we’ll see what happens, but just to be nominated is an honour.”

Little Simz, who won best new artist at the Brit awards, secured another Mercury Prize nomination this year for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert – having featured in the 2019 shortlist for her album Grey.

She said: “I am feeling grateful; very, very blessed, this is my second time round now.”

Former One Direction star Harry Styles, 28, also secured his first Mercury Prize nomination for his third solo studio album Harry’s House, which has just earned its sixth week at number one on the UK album charts and now boasts more weeks atop the chart than all of One Direction’s albums combined.

The 12-strong list in the running for the award, which recognises the best British album of the year, also features Isle of Wight band Wet Leg, who performed at Glastonbury this year, with their self-titled album.

Bafta-nominated actress Jessie Buckley, who recently won an Olivier award for best actress following her role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, also features on the list for her album For All Our Days That Tear The Heart with Bernard Butler.

Scottish pianist Fergus McCreadie, who has been shortlisted for album Forest Floor, told Radio 6: “It is a huge honour to join that list of great musicians up for this award.

“It is great to be part of that for Scottish music, to have this recognition hopefully it can embolden musicians in Scotland. It feels a special thing to do.”

British musician Self Esteem also appears in the shortlist for her second studio album Prioritise Pleasure while singer-songwriter Joy Crookes’ debut album Skin also features.

Rock duo Nova Twins have been nominated for their album Supernova, alongside Welsh musician Gwenno with an album titled Tresor and British musician Kojey Radical for Reason To Smile.

“In following years I saw so many of my peers get nominated and thought that’s the one I want. You quietly manifest it and wish it into existence.”