Published 17th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST
Two more lucky streets in Leeds have won in the People’s Postcode Lottery this week.

Players on Cotefields Avenue, Farsley (LS28 5EE) and South Parade, Otley (LS21 1BX), scooped up to £6,000 after their postcodes were named among this week’s daily prize winners.

They join Moorland Avenue, Gildersome, among Leeds’s jackpot winners for August.

Players on Cotefields Avenue, Farsley (LS28 5EE) and South Parade, Otley (LS21 1BX), scooped up to £6,000.placeholder image
Players on Cotefields Avenue, Farsley (LS28 5EE) and South Parade, Otley (LS21 1BX), scooped up to £6,000. | Google

As many as 14 lucky streets were named among June and July’s winners, including three streets in one week.

Cotefields Avenue and South Parade were named among 20 streets nationally to win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot on August 12 and 16 respectively.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

