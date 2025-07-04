A street near Leeds has become the second LS postcode to win during July’s Postcode Lottery.

Residents of Duffield Crescent, Sherburn in Elmet, were named among yesterday’s (Thursday, July 3) People’s Postcode Lottery winners.

The LS25 6DG was among 20 streets nationally to win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot and up to a maximum of £6,000 altogether.

Duffield Crescent, Sherburn in Elmet. | Google

They became Leeds’s second July winner after St Anthony's Drive, Beeston. Six lucky LS postcodes were named among June’s daily winners.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.