People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Celebrations as Sherburn in Elmet street wins share of £1,000
Residents of Duffield Crescent, Sherburn in Elmet, were named among yesterday’s (Thursday, July 3) People’s Postcode Lottery winners.
The LS25 6DG was among 20 streets nationally to win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot and up to a maximum of £6,000 altogether.
They became Leeds’s second July winner after St Anthony's Drive, Beeston. Six lucky LS postcodes were named among June’s daily winners.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.