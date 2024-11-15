People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Lucky Garforth street wins big in daily jackpot prize
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Players living in Selby Road, Garforth have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode was named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.
The LS25 2AQ postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Friday, November 15).
Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
Residents living on Alwoodley Gardens, Alwoodley and Kennerleigh Avenue, Cross Gates have both already won this week.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.