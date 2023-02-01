Nile Wilson has shared a selection of sweet family photos following his impressive week three performance that saw him achieve the highest score of the series.

The former Team GB gymnast , 27, from Leeds, took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes photos from Dancing on Ice.

Following his Chitty Chitty Bang Bang performance, Nile shared a photo of his whole family packed into the iconic car.

Nile was supported for Dancing on Ice’s Musical’s Week by his girlfriend Hermione Wilson, 27, parents Sally and Neil , sister Joanna and her boyfriend Ashley Watson, as well as good friends Luke Stoney and Joey James.

Nile Wilson’s family have come out to support the former gymnast in the third week of Dancing on Ice (@nilemw - Instagram)

He also shared a sweet photo of his girlfriend and sister behind the scenes at the post show drinks.

Sister Joanna, who is also a gymnast, shared a snap of Nile’s support team on the side of the skating rink ahead of the third live show.

Nile Wilson had an impressive performance on the Sunday night (29 January) episode that saw him receive the highest score of the series.

The former Team GB gymnast scored 33.5 in the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang performance with his skating partner Olivia Smart .

Nile showed off his gymnastic skills during a routine which saw a handstand out of the iconic car and several lifts.

After the performance, Nile took to Instagram to tell his 495,000 followers: “Chitty Chitty Bang Crash Wallop. What a weekend!! Thank you for your continued support.Onto the next”

Nile’s family have been in attendance for both of the former Olympic gymnast’s performances on Dancing on Ice and have shared lots of photos backstage.

Nile’s sister Joanna took backstage photos with Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes, while his mum took a photo with Patsy Palmer and this week’s eliminated contestant Michelle Heaton.

Nile’s sister Joanna and sister Hermione were in attendance for Dancing on Ice’s Musical’s Week to support the gymnast (nilemw - Instagram)

He also shared a post on his Instagram stories of his parents enjoying their time backstage, including mum Sally, doing the splits with a child.

Nile also shared on his Instagram that his girlfriend Hermione suffered a nasty injury after he encouraged her to go on the ice.

Hermione had taken to the ice with Nile’s roommate Joey last week, during the gymnasts weekly YouTube video.

Nile Wilson showed off girlfriend Hermione’s injuries after she tried ice skating (@nilemw - Instagram)

The pair had learnt some basic figure skating skills as they went head to head to see who could skate better.

However, Hermione took a hard fall that caused a big lump and bruises on both of her knees.

Nile shared his girlfriend’s injury on his Instagram stories last night as he asked Hermione: “Are you ever skating again?”

