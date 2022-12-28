Nicola Adams and her partner Ella Baig have given fans a glimpse into their first Christmas with their son Taylor Adams in a sweet video shared on social media.

The professional boxer, 40, from Leeds, took to Instagram to share a photo and video alongside Ella after celebrating together as a family.

The couple and baby Taylor donned matching pyjamas as they posed togther for a snap in front of their Christmas tree, with Nicola also sharing a photo of the family with their sleeping dog, Brooklyn.

Taylor is seen in a video smiling up at the tree and his parents before a video ends with a snap of the family.

Nicola and her partner Ella welcomed their son in July 2022, a month earlier than expected after the couple conceived via IVF.

The couple have previously spoken about their experiences with the procedure and their journey to having their son. In an ITV documentary titled, Nicola Adams: IVF and Me, they revealed that their first round of IVF was unsuccessful.

The couple also shared that Ella experienced a miscarriage during their second attempt when she was just eight weeks pregnant. After a third round of IVF, Ella fell pregnant and Taylor was born in July this year.

Ella, 23, is a model, make-up artist and beauty blogger and has been with her athlete partner for four years.

Ella told Hello! Magazine how their son had been born with Nicola’s fighting spirit, saying: "I said he was a fighter when he was in my stomach and he’s definitely come out like that.

"He’s progressing really fast. He’s trying to do things he shouldn’t be able to do yet - like holding his own bottle.

"On the day he was born, I had him on my chest and he threw his head back. I’m excited to see who he wants to be when he’s older.

"It will be so rewarding to see him experience everything we can offer him and see what he wants to do."

Fans melted over the recent video of baby Taylor under the Christmas tree as the family celebrated their first Christmas together. It has racked up over 189,000 views and 704 likes.

Ella went on to use their festive background to also share a message to her 29,000 followers about the dangers of editing photographs.

She told her Instagram followers: “I’ve debated about posting a video like this for some time but here we go… first I would like to say I do not edit my body shape in any of my pics however I do use some or all of these apps to edit my pics on insta.

Ella Baig and Nicola Adams (Getty Images)

“This is to show how easy it is to edit and why you should NOT believe everything you see. Now while I do not like the amount of ‘fake’ content out there I think the hate is placed in completely the wrong place.

“In a world where women are damned if they do or damned if they don’t we really are not to blame for wanting to edit our pics. You have to realise that most of the influencers you see online, this is their job and you have to ‘play the game’ so to speak.

“There are those few that are honest and open, what some might call ‘real’ and that’s great and they’re amazing for taking that stand but this should not be expected of them or anyone else.