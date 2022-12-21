Nicola Adams has expressed her gratitude after having the opportunity to speak at the Together at Christmas carol service, which celebrates people who contribute to their communities.

The former boxer, 40, from Leeds, took to Instagram to share photos of her appearance at the Together at Chrsitmas carol service, ahead of its air date on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola captioned the social media post, writing: “A pleasure to speak at the #TogetherAtChristmas carol service, celebrating inspiring people doing so much for their communities and remembering Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. The service will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve as part of a Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme, narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones and featuring an introduction by Kate and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)

She added: “Join us on Christmas Eve (7pm, ITV1) for a very special occasion with @princeandprincessofwales .”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A handful of Nicola’s followers chimed in with their well wishes, with one writing, “Well done Nicola. You’re just incredible.”

Whilst another wrote: “Oh wow, that’s amazing! Brave hero!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the accompanying photos the former Strictly Come Dancing star is seen standing at a podium, where she addressed the audience, as well as a photo showing her talking to Kate Middleton.

The Christmas carol service was spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, who together recognised the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event was dedicated to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and all the values she demonstrated throughout her reign, including duty, empathy, kindness and support for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Nicola’s reading, there were also words delivered by other speakers, including paralympian Kadeena Cox, actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, and actor Hugh Bonneville.

There was also musical performances at the event, from a few guests including Craig David, Alexis Ffrench, and a special duet from Alfie Boe and Melanie C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Adams attends the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

The event will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a special programme narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones, airing on ITV1 on Christmas Eve, at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola retired with an undefeated record and held the WBO female flyweight title in 2019. She then went on to compete in the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, where she featured in the show’s first same-sex couple. However, Nicola was forced to withdraw from the competition quite early on, as she tested positive for Covid-19.