Nicola Adams gushes about having had the ‘pleasure’ to speak at the Together At Christmas carol service
Nicola Adams took to Instagram to gush about her appearance at the Together At Christmas carol service
Nicola Adams has expressed her gratitude after having the opportunity to speak at the Together at Christmas carol service, which celebrates people who contribute to their communities.
The former boxer, 40, from Leeds, took to Instagram to share photos of her appearance at the Together at Chrsitmas carol service, ahead of its air date on Saturday.
Nicola captioned the social media post, writing: “A pleasure to speak at the #TogetherAtChristmas carol service, celebrating inspiring people doing so much for their communities and remembering Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”
She added: “Join us on Christmas Eve (7pm, ITV1) for a very special occasion with @princeandprincessofwales.”
A handful of Nicola’s followers chimed in with their well wishes, with one writing, “Well done Nicola. You’re just incredible.”
Whilst another wrote: “Oh wow, that’s amazing! Brave hero!”
In the accompanying photos the former Strictly Come Dancing star is seen standing at a podium, where she addressed the audience, as well as a photo showing her talking to Kate Middleton.
The Christmas carol service was spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, who together recognised the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK.
This year’s event was dedicated to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and all the values she demonstrated throughout her reign, including duty, empathy, kindness and support for others.
As well as Nicola’s reading, there were also words delivered by other speakers, including paralympian Kadeena Cox, actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, and actor Hugh Bonneville.
There was also musical performances at the event, from a few guests including Craig David, Alexis Ffrench, and a special duet from Alfie Boe and Melanie C.
The event will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a special programme narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones, airing on ITV1 on Christmas Eve, at 7pm.
Nicola retired with an undefeated record and held the WBO female flyweight title in 2019. She then went on to compete in the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, where she featured in the show’s first same-sex couple. However, Nicola was forced to withdraw from the competition quite early on, as she tested positive for Covid-19.
Following her stint on the show, she has made headlines with her partner, Ella Baig, who she welcomed a son, named Taylor, earlier this year.