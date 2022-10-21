Nicola Adams and Ella Baig revealed the challenges they faced during their IVF journey in an “emotional” documentary which aired on Thursday night.

The couple, who live in Leeds, explained in Nicola Adams: Me and IVF that they had to undergo three rounds of gruelling IVF treatment before their son Taylor was born in July.

Prior to the 60-minute episode, which is part of the Celebrity Health Stories series on ITVBe, they told This Morning about their reasons for making the documentary.

Former boxer Nicola and her model girlfriend said they want to educate people about IVF, so they can go into the process “knowing all the facts”.

Former boxer Nicola Adams and her model girlfriend Ella Baig appeared on This Morning on Thursday, 20 October ahead of the release of their ITVBe documentary, Nicola Adams: Me and IVF. (@nicolaadams Instagram)

This comes after “several things went wrong that shouldn’t have” for Nicola and Ella, who are 39 and 23 respectively.

Ella said: “The first two cycles were fully medicated, and it turned out I didn’t need any medication, so there were a lot of issues going into it with IVF, you just take the doctor’s word for everything.

“It wasn’t until we re-evaluated everything and went to a different doctor and I found out I had an underlying health condition.

“There were quite a lot of things that went wrong that shouldn’t have, and that’s why I wanted to do the documentary, so people go into IVF knowing all the facts and safer.”

Nicola added that another reason for doing the documentary was to highlight the lack of diverse sperm donors.

She explained to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary: “There’s barely any black donors when you look on the websites, there’s maybe two or three, maximum.”

Ella said: “You’ll go on a site with thousands of donors and you’ll narrow down your search to Caribbean or African and they’ll be no Caribbean and maybe three Africans and that’s it.”

Undated handout photo issued by Hello! of Nicola Adams and Ella Baig appearing in this week's edition of the magazine. Issue date: Monday August 15, 2022. See PA story SHOWBIZ Adams. Photo credit should read: Hello!/PA Wire

Nicola Adams: Me and IVF aired at 9pm last night (20 October) on ITVBe, and is now available to watch on ITV Hub.

One viewer said she was “forever grateful for the wonders of medical science” after watching the documentary made her “emotional”.

Whilst one fan was impressed by the “important fertility issues raised” in the documentary, and told her followers that it is “well worth a watch”.

Another viewer said the documentary was “brilliant” for raising awareness, but pointed out that Ella’s name “deserves” to be in the title too.

Nicola used her Twitter to reply to the fan: “We did say this it wasn’t our choice”.

In the “highly personal” episode Nicola and Ella explored the emotional and financial cost of fertility treatment.

They also met with others who have been through the same process, including a same-sex couple who struggled to get funding after learning they’d be treated different to a heterosexual couple.

