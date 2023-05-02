Mel B made a “special guest appearance” on the French version of The Masked Singer on Sunday night (28 April). The Leeds-born Spice Girl, 47, posted a clip of her Mask Singer performance to Instagram last night (1 May).

Calling herself ‘Sun’, Mel dressed in an extravagant gold jumpsuit with a staple head piece. She sang and danced to ‘Roar’ by Katy Perry, as the audiences and judges cheered. Posting a clip to Instagram, she wrote: “Had an amazing time in Paris with my lovley masked singer family yipppeeee I got to do a “special guest” appearance singing a song that I love love loveeeeee”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her daughter Phoenix Chi Gulzar - who she shares with dancer and ex husband Jimmy Gulzar - London-born actress Mazz Murray, American media personality Drew Pinsky and The X Factor star Andrea Faustini were among those to comment.

Fans also left some positive comments on the social media post, with one penning: “Wow!! Come on Mel, record new solo music!!! That was powerful!! 🔥💥”

Another added: “Seeing you perform again is EVERYTHING 😍 Nice one! ❤️ xxx”

Mask Singer - like ITV’s The Masked Singer - is a singing competition between celebrities who dress in elaborate costumes and face coverings to conceal their identity from the audience, judges and other contestants. They perform as the judges try to guess who they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mel joined the judging panel for the fourth series of The Masked Singer Australia in 2022, alongside Dave Hughes, Chrissie Swan and Abbie Chatfield.

Melanie Brown attends The Sun's "Who Cares Wins" Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on November 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

She then went on to feature as The Seahorse on series two of The Masked Singer UK in January 2021. However, she was eliminated and unmasked after her first performance of ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ by Kylie Minogue left her in the bottom three with footballer Glenn Hoddle and singer Gabrielle.