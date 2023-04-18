News you can trust since 1890
Mel B: Scary Spice snubs Victoria Beckham on her birthday as her fellow Spice Girls share throwback snaps

Posh Spice Victoria Beckham turned 49-years-old yesterday (17 April)

Neve Wilkinson
By Neve Wilkinson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read

Mel B was the only Spice Girl not to wish Victoria Beckham a public happy birthday on Monday (17 April).

The Leeds-born singer, 47, known as Scary Spice, didn’t join Mel C, Gerri Halliwell and Emma Bunton in sharing a tribute to Posh Spice as she turned 49-years-old.

Sporty Spice Mel C, 49, shared new and old pictures of her and Victoria on Twitter and Instagram, writing: “Happy Birthday @victoriabeckham! If you’re feeling a bit old today remember we’re still younger than Geri! (Love you Ginge!)

“Have the most wonderful day, love you to pieces and I miss sharing the stage with you, hoping we can do it again some day.”

Ginger Spice Gerri, 50, posted two old snaps of her and the birthday girl on Instagram, with the caption: “Happy Birthday @victoriabeckham! 🎉😘 Wishing you a fantastic year ahead ❤️ xxx”

Finally, Baby Spice Emma, 47, shared a 24-second video, which captured some of her best moments with Posh Spice, to Twitter and Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy birthday, @victoriabeckham. You’re a superwoman! My Spice sister, we love you to bits.”

Meanwhile, Mel B hasn’t posted on Instagram or Twitter since early March, with both of her final social media posts being about domestic violence.

The mother-of-three accused her ex-husband Stephen Belfaonte of emotional and physical abuse after filing for divorce in March 2017, 10 years after they married in a secret ceremony.

Scary Spice has been active on Twitter, however, retweeting posts from domestic violence charity Women’s Aid - which she has been the patron of since November 2018.

