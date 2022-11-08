The Spice Girls reunited over the weekend for Geri Horner’s extravagant milestone 50th birthday celebrations, however newly-engaged Mel B wasn’t seen among the bandmates.

Melanie Brown, 47, who lives in Leeds, recently announced her engagement to hairdresser, Rory McPhee, 36, after reportedly suffering years of domestic abuse at the hands of ex-husband, Stephen Belafont.

Victoria Beckham, 48, who is also known as ‘Posh Spice,’ took to social media to send her best wishes to Mel B.

She shared a video on TikTok showing herself dancing with Geri, 50, Emma, 46, and Mel C, 48, to their 1996 hit song ‘Say You’ll Be There’.

Victoria captioned the post: “When the #spicegirls reunite for one night only (minus Scary Spice! We miss you Mel B!!) Love you girls xx”

Birthday girl, Geri, who reached her milestone 50th birthday in August, had planned an extravagant celebration with friends and family for September.

However, she chose to postpone it to respect the mourning period of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away on 8 September 2022.

The Spice Girls previously reunited to perform during the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London on August 12, 2012. (Photo credit: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/GettyImages)

Earlier this year, it was revealed that she would be hosting the star-studded party at her home in the Oxfordshire countryside, which she shares with her Formula One boss husband Christian Horner, 48.

Previously, an insider told The Sun about the upcoming bash, saying: "It’s going to be an amazing night. It’s a seated, black tie do and the theme is Timeless Elegance.”

Geri invited 160 guests to her milestone bash, with celebrities including, David Beckham, Rylan Clark, Holly Willoughby, David Walliams, Poppy Delevigne, Myleene Klass, Hugh Grant and Geri’s ex Chris Evans.

TV Presenter and Radio DJ, Rylan Clark, 34, took to Instagram to share what he described as “The best night,” and referred to himself as looking “like the competition winner” as he posed alongside the Spice Girls and shared footage from the dancefloor.

Shirley Bassey, 85, took to the stage to serenade the birthday girl, with an impressive rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ as guests roared with applause. Geri later described the experience as a “dream come true” as she has loved Shirley since she was a child.

Despite Mel B not making an appearance at the big party, she definitely has plenty to celebrate in her own life, following her recent engagement to hairdresser Rory McPhee, 36.

She recently spoke to Hello Magazine about her fiancee, and revealed all the details of Rory’s romantic proposal, where he presented her with an £100,00 diamond engagement ring.

Mel B admitted: "For the first time in my life, I’m engaged to a beautiful, honest person who makes me feel protected, nurtured and so loved, and I want to savour that."

Mel B attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022 at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel on May 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

She revealed that her fellow Spice Girls have all given Rory their seal of approval, and when she told them she was engaged, "Emma [Bunton] cried, so did Mel C."

She continued: "All of them were delighted for us and said, ‘We love Rory, he’s amazing’ and they’ve all sent congratulations cards.”