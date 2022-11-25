Mel B takes swipe at ITV’s This Morning after fire alarm goes off during interview with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary
Presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond were forced to cut to ad-break after Mel B interview descended into chaos
Mel B looked visibly shocked after her interview was thrown into chaos when a fire alarm went off live on air during ITV’s This Morning on Friday.
Presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond were sat on the sofa inside a local pub instead of the ITV studio and were about to interview Mel B when the fire alarm went off.
The Spice Girl, 47, from Leeds, was there to promote her new docu-series Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Trip, when she was interrupted by the fire alarm only one minute into the interview.
“Oh my god that’s it we’re done,” the singer shouted as she stood up.
The shocked presenters laughed and Alison said: “We’re having an alarm in the middle of a live show, that’s live TV, does that mean we have to leave?”
Mel B stood up and tried to drag Alison out, saying: “It does, it does, there’s a fire alarm, come on. We’re done talking, it’s out on Monday.”
As the alarm continued to go off the presenters were forced to cut to an ad break. Mel B sat in between the presenters and read from the auto-cue but explained that viewers would have to “bare with” because she is dyslexic.
According to the Mail Online, an ITV representative said the incident was a “false alarm”.
Mel B took a swipe at “Health and Safety” as no one in the studio attempted to leave.
The singer asked: “Imagine if there was a fire we didn’t even move”.
After all the chaos calmed down Mel B talked about her new series Trailblazers which is on BBC One on Monday.
When Mel B had finished discussing the show she got up and jokingly stormed out, leaving the presenters in hysterics.
Later in the show during a Black Friday Deals fashion segment, the fire alarm went off again but was quickly resolved a second time around.
The Trailblazers documentary stars Mel B, actress Emily Atack, and comedian Ruby Wax following in the footsteps of Yorkshire-born explorer Isabella Bird. Mel B recently spoke about how she was shocked by the “racism” that she saw in middle America whilst filming the show.
The three ladies were interviewed on Thursday night’s The One Show where more chaos and erratic behaviour broke out.
Mel B was seen to put her hand over Ruby’s mouth in order to shush her and was constantly talking over Emily. Leaving presenters Alex Jones and Ronan Keating looking like they had completely lost control.
As the interview ended Mel B took both Emily and Ruby’s hand and tried pulling them to jokingly walk off the show before Alex had finished speaking.