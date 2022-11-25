Mel B looked visibly shocked after her interview was thrown into chaos when a fire alarm went off live on air during ITV’s This Morning on Friday.

Presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond were sat on the sofa inside a local pub instead of the ITV studio and were about to interview Mel B when the fire alarm went off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spice Girl, 47, from Leeds, was there to promote her new docu-series Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Trip, when she was interrupted by the fire alarm only one minute into the interview.

“Oh my god that’s it we’re done,” the singer shouted as she stood up.

Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip: Emily Atack, Mel B and Ruby Wax (PA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shocked presenters laughed and Alison said: “We’re having an alarm in the middle of a live show, that’s live TV, does that mean we have to leave?”

Mel B stood up and tried to drag Alison out, saying: “It does, it does, there’s a fire alarm, come on. We’re done talking, it’s out on Monday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the alarm continued to go off the presenters were forced to cut to an ad break. Mel B sat in between the presenters and read from the auto-cue but explained that viewers would have to “bare with” because she is dyslexic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Mail Online, an ITV representative said the incident was a “false alarm”.

Mel B took a swipe at “Health and Safety” as no one in the studio attempted to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer asked: “Imagine if there was a fire we didn’t even move”.

After all the chaos calmed down Mel B talked about her new series Trailblazers which is on BBC One on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Mel B had finished discussing the show she got up and jokingly stormed out, leaving the presenters in hysterics.

Melanie Brown teases a Spice Girls’ reunion. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in the show during a Black Friday Deals fashion segment, the fire alarm went off again but was quickly resolved a second time around.

The Trailblazers documentary stars Mel B, actress Emily Atack, and comedian Ruby Wax following in the footsteps of Yorkshire-born explorer Isabella Bird. Mel B recently spoke about how she was shocked by the “racism” that she saw in middle America whilst filming the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three ladies were interviewed on Thursday night’s The One Show where more chaos and erratic behaviour broke out.

Mel B was seen to put her hand over Ruby’s mouth in order to shush her and was constantly talking over Emily. Leaving presenters Alex Jones and Ronan Keating looking like they had completely lost control.

Advertisement Hide Ad