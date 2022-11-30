After the tickets for his February gig at the Wardrobe sold out, comedian and actor Babatunde Aleshe has confirmed a second Leeds date for his UK tour next year. This time around, the funnyman, who appeared on ITV’s smash hit I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! recently, will bring the ‘Babahood Tour’ show to Leeds in April for one night only.

Best known for his role for his appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox, the 36-year-old has performed as a stand up comedian in a number of venues across the UK such as the O2 and the Hackney Empire. His achievements have earned him a number of awards, including the Amused Moose National New Comic Award and Best Newcomer at the Black Entertainment Comedy Awards in 2019.

Aleshe joined comedian Mo Gilligan on his sold-out national tour in 2021 and performed at the O2 Arena’s Black British Takeover. And now, the dates for a UK tour have been scheduled for the following year, giving his devoted following the chance to witness firsthand his magnetic presence, impeccable comedic timing, and refreshingly original perspective.

Babatunde Aleshe tickets 2023

The presale tickets will be available on Live Nation from December 1 at 10am and general sale will be available from December 2 at 10am.

When is Babatunde Aleshe coming to Leeds in 2023?

Aleshe will be performing on April 29 at City Varieties, Leeds after tickets for his show at the Wardrobe on February 9 sold out. Below are all the additional dates for Babatunde Aleshe’s ‘Babahood Tour’ in the UK:

March 3 - Nottingham Playhouse, Nottingham

March 31 - Leicester Square Theatre, London

April 13 - Lowry, Salford

April 29 - City Varieties, Leeds

May 5 - Oran Mor, Glasgow

May 6 - Tyne Theatre and Opera House, Newcastle

May 20 - Corn Exchange, Cambridge

For a full list of tour dates, visit his website .

