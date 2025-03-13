Three lucky streets in Leeds have won in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Players living in three parts of Leeds scooped up to £6,000 as their respective postcodes were named among the daily prize winners in today and yesterday’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

With up to 20 winner announced each day, players can win £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Residents on Brinsmead Court, Rothwell (LS26 0WL), were named among yesterday’s winners (Wednesday, March 12), while School Lane, Colton (LS15 9AL) and Back Weston Road, Ilkley (LS29 8DN), were among today’s winners (Thursday, March 13).

Colenso Terrace, Holbeck and Nesfield View, Belle Isle have already won as part of March’s Postcode Lottery draw.

11 streets claimed winnings across January and February.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.