Published 24th Mar 2025, 13:13 BST
A lucky street in north Leeds has claimed winnings as part of today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

Players living in Allerton Grange Way, Moortown, have scooped up to £6,000 after their postcode was named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS17 6LP postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Monday, March 24).

Players living in Allerton Grange Way, Moortown, have scooped up to £6,000.placeholder image
Players living in Allerton Grange Way, Moortown, have scooped up to £6,000. | Google

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Allerton Grange Way is the seventh Leeds winner already this month, including three winners in one week.

11 streets claimed winnings across January and February.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

