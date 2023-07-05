Leeds-born DJ Tom Zanetti has celebrated his 34th birthday. (Picture: Instagram/@tomzanettitz)

Tom Zanetti has given fans a glimpse of the celebrations he enjoyed as he marked a new milestone over the weekend. The DJ and music producer, 34, from Leeds , best known for his songs ‘Darlin’ and ‘You Want Me’ turned 34 on Sunday (2 July). He took to Instagram on Tuesday to share what he got up to with his 759,000 followers. The star uploaded a series of snaps from a trip abroad and revealed his birthday celebrations were “tame”.

In one picture he posed for a photo inside a restaurant, while another shows him driving a flash sports car. He also jokingly uploaded a picture of himself squinting after something landed in his eye. He captioned the post: “Birthday celebrations so tame, and I love it :) xxx sumat landed in my eye xxx.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner of Dollhouse Bar and Club celebrated his birthday in Majorca last year and was spotted dining at luxury restaurants and relaxing in VIP beach clubs. His official birthday party was held at his club in Millennium Square , Leeds.

The DJ and musician recently kicked off his busy summer schedule with a series of shows at party hotspots in Spanish and Greek islands, including Zante and Tenerife. He will soon be returning to the UK to perform at Motion in Bristol on Saturday, 22 July, and Beaver Works in Leeds on Saturday, 5 August.

Earlier this year, Tom put his boxing skills to the test as he went head-to-head with American YouTuber Jarvis Khattri at Wembley Arena in London. Tom decided to quit in the third round of the influencer boxing event due to injury and explained the decision on social media. Sharing a photo with his bruised opponent, Tom said: “I’d rather at least fight and lose if I have to, than pull out of a fight last minute. People on this side all saw that last week was a real nightmare for me physically and mentally due to confirming two days before the fight I had a recently fractured septum that became quite severe and blocked my nose airways permanently.