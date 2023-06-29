Leeds Millennium Square Summer Series: Full line-up including McFly, Bastille & Kasabian & how to get tickets
A number of world-renowned artists including McFly, Kasabian and Blossoms will perform at Leeds Millennium Square summer series event - here’s how to get tickets
Leeds Millenium Square Summer series will see more than a dozen iconic musicians and bands take to the stage in the city centre this summer. Kicking off next week, 16 open air gigs from world-renowned artists will take to the stage for a summer of music.
McFly will kick off the event on July 6, followed by Kasabian and Blossoms. Later in the month events including Leeds Ska and Mod festival will take place, as well as The Popworld Festival.
The Sounds of The City event is perfect for music-lovers - whatever genre you’re into. We have rounded up everything you need to know about the summer event.
Leeds Millennium Square line-up and dates
July 6 - McFly
July 7 - Kasabian
July 8 - Blossoms
July 12 - Morrissey
July 13 - Bastille
July 14 - The Wombats
July 15 - Shed Seven
Just 19 - Nile Rodgers feat Chic
July 21 - Thank You for the music - The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA
July 22 - A Beautiful Day Out with Levellers & more
July 23 - Leeds Ska & Mod Festival
July 28 - 80’s Classical
July 29 - Club Classical Anthems
August 3 - Gospel Explosion
August 4 - Brutus Gold’s Love Train Open Air Summer Disco
August 5 - The Popworld Festival
How to get tickets
To get tickets to any of the events, visit Seetickets.com and search for the artist you want to see.