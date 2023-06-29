Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Millennium Square Summer Series: Full line-up including McFly, Bastille & Kasabian & how to get tickets

A number of world-renowned artists including McFly, Kasabian and Blossoms will perform at Leeds Millennium Square summer series event - here’s how to get tickets

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read

Leeds Millenium Square Summer series will see more than a dozen iconic musicians and bands take to the stage in the city centre this summer. Kicking off next week, 16 open air gigs from world-renowned artists will take to the stage for a summer of music.

McFly will kick off the event on July 6, followed by Kasabian and Blossoms. Later in the month events including Leeds Ska and Mod festival will take place, as well as The Popworld Festival.

The Sounds of The City event is perfect for music-lovers - whatever genre you’re into. We have rounded up everything you need to know about the summer event.

Leeds Millennium Square line-up and dates

July 6 - McFly

July 7 - Kasabian

July 8 - Blossoms

July 12 - Morrissey

July 13 - Bastille

July 14 - The Wombats

July 15 - Shed Seven

Just 19 - Nile Rodgers feat Chic

July 21 - Thank You for the music - The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA

July 22 - A Beautiful Day Out with Levellers & more

July 23 - Leeds Ska & Mod Festival

July 28 - 80’s Classical

July 29 - Club Classical Anthems

August 3 - Gospel Explosion

August 4 - Brutus Gold’s Love Train Open Air Summer Disco

August 5 - The Popworld Festival

A number of world-renowned artists including McFly will perform at Leeds Millennium Square summer series eventA number of world-renowned artists including McFly will perform at Leeds Millennium Square summer series event
How to get tickets

To get tickets to any of the events, visit Seetickets.com and search for the artist you want to see.

