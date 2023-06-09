Tom Zanetti enjoyed some “delish” dishes made by prestigious chef Tom Brown yesterday (8 June) before heading to Magaluf. The Leeds-born DJ, 33, took to his Instagram Story to thank the Great British Menu star, 35, for having him at his London-based restaurant ahead of his gig at the BH Mallorca pool party today (9 June).

The table looked full of small plates as the ‘You Want Me’ hitmaker told his 760,00 followers that every dish “prepared personally” by the chef was “delish”. Tom Brown owns and runs modern British restaurant Cornerstone in Hackney Wick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sample menu includes dishes such as Chalk Stream Trout Pastrami, Raw Oyster and Seaweed Hot Sauce, Sea Bream Tartare, and Cuttlefish, Fennel Sausage and English Ricotta. Desserts include an Amalfi Lemon Tart or a Chocolate Torte.

A dish made by prestigious chef Tom Brown at Cornerstone restaurant in Hackey Wick, London. (Credit @tomzanettitz Instagram Story)

The DJ, who owns restaurant Playroom Leeds, posted a selfie of him and the chef to his Instagram Story, following the snaps of the dishes. He wrote: “My mischievous Maldives pal @cheftombrown Thankyou very much for having us bro xxxx”.

Tom Brown appeared on the 13th series of Great British Menu in 2018, which centred around celebrating 70 years of the NHS. He was tasked to cook the main course for the final banquet held at the Great Hall of St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London. He created ‘Poor Man’s Goose’ as part of "A Feast To Say Thank You" to those in the NHS. However, Tom lost out on the top spot to James Cochran.