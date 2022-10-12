Mike Tindall , former England Rugby Union star and member of the Royal family has signed up for I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here 2022, according to The Sun.

If so, it would make Tindall the first member of the British Royal family to be on the show. However, Tindall’s participation in the show has yet to be officially confirmed.

Currently, it is unclear when the lineup for I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here will be formally announced.

As such, Tindall joins a long list of names rumoured to be in the Australian jungle in 2022, including Adebayo Akinfenwa, Boy George and Olivia Atwood.

Who is Mike Tindall?

Tindall is part of the Royal family through marriage. In 2011, he married Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. Together, Tindall and Phillips have three children.

Born in Otley, Tindall was educated in Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Wakefield .

He played for Bath and Gloucester’s Rugby Union teams at club level . He represented England internationally, scoring 74 points in 75 appearances over 11 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tindall attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.

Who is part of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here in 2022?

This year will see I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here finally return to Australia, after two years away as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As always, I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here 2022 will be hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, more commonly known as Ant & Dec .

Advertisement Hide Ad