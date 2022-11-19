Boy George has told Matt Hancock he has been “hating on” him during their time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! - and he says he finds the former health secretary “slimy”. Mr Hancock has received a mixed response from fellow contestants since entering the camp on the popular ITV show, but Boy George made his feelings clear this week, telling fellow contestant comedian Seann Walsh : “I can’t stand him.”

The Culture Club singer then told the Bush Telegraph: "He’s probably going to be quite upset and I was kicking off a bit and I just thought, you know what, just tell him to his face what you feel.” But the 61-year-old later apologised to the Conservative MP , telling him he had been “hating on him” but “that’s not your problem, that’s my problem - I apologise because I was really slagging you off a minute ago.”

Mr Hancock responded that he “enjoyed spending time with” the singer and that he would “prefer the truth”. It comes after Boy George revealed earlier in the show that he was unable to visit his mother when she was in hospital during the pandemic , and that he would have “quit” when Mr Hancock entered the jungle had she not survived.

The singer is not the only contestant who has been “struggling” with Mr Hancock during the show. Other contestants have grilled the MP over breaking his own guidance about mixing with other households during the pandemic after pictures emerged of him having an affair with his former aide Gina Coladangelo, leading to his resignation as health secretary.

Although the MP admitted on previous episodes that there was “no excuse” for him breaking the rules, he “fell in love” and was “still very much with Gina”, adding: “That’ll be the best thing about being kicked out, seeing her on the bridge.”