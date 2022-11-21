Former I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here contestant Gillian McKeith has claimed that she "doesn’t even recognise" Chris Moyles on the reality series.

The TV presenter, who appeared on the ITV show in 2010, has previously worked alongside the radio DJ, from Leeds, and believes that he had become “much quieter”.

Gillian said Chris, 48, is usually very vocal but can hardly be heard on I’m a Celebrity.

She told The Sun: "I did X Factor: Battle of the Stars with him in 2006, and he certainly wasn’t quiet, believe me. I don’t even recognise him. He is different.

The television personality and nutritionist who made a memorable appearance on I'm A Celebrity is available on Cameo for requests from £71.25.

"He didn’t care what he said about you, to your face or behind your back. So I’m like, ‘what happened to you?’.

"He is so much quieter. I think they are all worried about cancel culture these days and being so careful."

The former Radio 1 presenter entered the I’m A Celebrity camp alongside pop icon Boy George, former England rugby player Mike Tindall and former Lioness Jill Scott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before heading into the jungle, the Radio X breakfast show DJ admitted he was “terrified” and warned his off-air personality is far quieter.

Moyles said: “Contrary to popular belief, I won’t be the loudest person in the camp.

“My radio show is a very turned-up version of me, and people will get to see a much quieter Chris Moyles!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He let the nerves get the better of him in I’m A Celebrity’s ‘Boiling Point’ Bushtucker trial on Wednesday (17 November) night.

The trial saw him face his fear of confined spaces as he attempted to crawl through a series of pipes to win stars.

Chris Moyles appeared nervous before both his bushtucker trials which saw him bring just one star back to the camp on Wednesday

However, Chris, who appeared nervous before entering the trial, dropped his bag containing the spanners he needed as well as the stars themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the finish, he only managed to collect one star towards meals for the celebrity camp.

Chris recently opened up about being told he had lost his Radio 1 breakfast show and was to be replaced by Nick Grimshaw.

After leaving Radio 1, he joined the re-branded launch of Radio X (previously XFM) and is now the face of their breakfast show.