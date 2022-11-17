News you can trust since 1890
I'm a Celebrity: 8 Bushtucker Trials celebrities would face if ITV show was filmed in Leeds

Viewers of the popular ITV show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here have been having their say on Bushtucker Trials celebrities might face here in Leeds.

By Alex Grant
5 minutes ago

The hit show, which has been running for 22 years, has returned to Australia having been held at Gwrych Castle in North Wales during coronavirus restrictions.

Leeds-born radio host Chris Moyles and rugby star turned royal Mike Tindall have both been flying the flag for the city in this year’s edition, while Leeds-born Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox appeared on last year’s show.

YEP readers were asked to vote on their suggestions for if Ant & Dec swapped the Australian outback for Leeds.

So here are eight of the Bushtucker Trials a celebrity might face in Leeds.

1. Stopping Leeds United conceding

Michael Jowett said: "Getting our defence to stop conceding goals." Malcolm Harris said: "Defending a lead."

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Walking down Briggate safely

John Hutchinson said: "Walking up Briggate without being almost mown down by a flying bicycle or scooter."

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Catching a bus

John Pilkington said: "Standing at a bus stop for over two hours without getting annoyed." Maz Wykman said: "Getting a bus that is actually on time and not cancelled."

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Avoiding road closures

Nadeem Saleem said: "Avoiding the many roadworks and potholes." Andy Bell said: "Navigating through Leeds without going 2mph due to road closures."

Photo: Stock Image

