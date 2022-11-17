I'm a Celebrity: 8 Bushtucker Trials celebrities would face if ITV show was filmed in Leeds
Viewers of the popular ITV show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here have been having their say on Bushtucker Trials celebrities might face here in Leeds.
The hit show, which has been running for 22 years, has returned to Australia having been held at Gwrych Castle in North Wales during coronavirus restrictions.
Leeds-born radio host Chris Moyles and rugby star turned royal Mike Tindall have both been flying the flag for the city in this year’s edition, while Leeds-born Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox appeared on last year’s show.
YEP readers were asked to vote on their suggestions for if Ant & Dec swapped the Australian outback for Leeds.
So here are eight of the Bushtucker Trials a celebrity might face in Leeds.