In the heart of Hyde Park, a former petrol station has been transformed into a cultural landmark that serves as more than just a venue - it's a vibrant community hub that embodies the spirit of Leeds.

For nearly a decade, Hyde Park Book Club has acted as a gateway between Leeds city centre and Headingley, a cultural melting pot where students new to the city and lifelong locals gather under the same roof.

A café by day, the venue on Headingley Lane effortlessly transforms into a bustling space filled with DJs, live bands, and events in the evenings and on weekends - exactly how co-founder Jack Simpson envisioned it when he took over the petrol station-turned-fancy dress shop in 2015.

"The Book Club isn't just another venue - it's like a living room for the entire community," he told the Yorkshire Evening Post. "Whether you're a student, a local, or just passing through, you feel instantly at home."

With decades of experience in Leeds' cultural sphere, his mission was to create a space where people could "come and have a few beers, listen to a DJ, but also just come and read a book if you want" - a creative ecosystem that nurtures local talent.

"We always want to feel welcoming," he explained. "It always feels pretty relaxed, like you could walk in there, sit at a table for an hour and a half, and not order anything."

Thanks to its proximity to the city's universities, students have played a major role in shaping the venue, providing a steady influx of young people discovering Leeds for the first time.

"At any one time, you've got 60,000 people at a point in their life where they're first really experimenting with who they are, what they think about life," Jack said. "We really like creating space for other people to be creative - a lot of good things happen when younger people and those without loads of cash are doing interesting creative things."

From the start, Jack and his team put creativity at the forefront. As soon as Hyde Park Book Club opened its doors, bands, comedians, and DJs began knocking to ask for a slot.

"My background is with gigs and club nights and things like that. I was part of the early Leeds indie scene with bands like the [Kaiser] Chiefs and The Pigeon Detectives back in the day," Jack said. "So straight away, people started turning up. Mickey P Kerr did a comedy spoken word thing as one of our first events the week after we opened, and it just went on from there."

Since then, the 150-capacity venue has become a natural stepping stone for young artists, hosting gigs by the likes of English Teacher and Yard Act before they moved on to bigger venues like Brudenell Social Club.

"We're good friends with all the people that run Brudenell. They absolutely smash it," Jack said. "Nathan [Clarke, owner of Brudenell Social Club] probably helped the Book Club, and then the Book Club brings through a load of bands and artists that have got a bit too big for us.

"We're not all competing - there's a positive, competitive spirit, but ultimately, everybody wants each other to be all right."

But while collaboration and an open environment have helped Hyde Park Book Club thrive, the journey hasn’t been without its challenges.

Situated on the Otley Run, Jack and his team stand out as one of the few venues in the area that doesn't take part in the infamous pub crawl.

"At the beginning, we were somewhat ambivalent," he explained. "But I guess we tried to create a specific atmosphere - one where everybody's welcome all the time.

"[The Otley Run] is meant to have a positive impact on the area, but for some people, especially towards Headingley, it can be difficult.

"Like any business, the first two or three years were a real struggle. We weren’t always sure we’d survive, but now it’s flourishing.

"During those early years, it was difficult not to let the Otley Run in, but I have to credit the staff rather than myself. They pushed back and felt we shouldn’t allow only runners in.

"That decision has really shaped the area - now even places like Arcadia let the Otley Runners in."

In October 2025, Hyde Park Book Club turns 10 - a feat that feels increasingly impressive in today’s tough business climate.

For Jack, independent venues like his are the key to keeping Leeds’ creative pulse alive.

"You've got a desert, and you've got a few trees, and they keep the whole ecosystem going. They stop it from all turning to desert," he said.

"Who wants to live in a city that doesn't have good music, art, and food? It's just why you live in cities, really."