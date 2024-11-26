A new hi-fi music and cocktail bar has opened in Leeds.

Holding Patterns opened its doors in the bustling street of Albion Place on November 2 2024.

From the team behind Leeds businesses Hyde Park Book Club, Eiger Studios and Renaissance Hair & Beauty, Holding Patterns is a “new space to listen, read and meet”.

Customers can expect hot drinks from specialty coffee roasters Casa Espresso, delicious cocktails, natural wines and beers every day of the week from 10am.

The team behind the bar announced the opening via the brand’s official social media channels.

New music bar Holding Patterns has opened in Albion Place, Leeds. Photo: Google | Google

One Instagram post said: “Coffee & speakers are on, beers are being served — yep, we’re open every day now.

“Pop in for coffee, drinks, or just a mooch — more details to come…”

The hi-fi venue also features “something esoteric for everyone” and has DJs booked for weekends and evenings with records to pick up, too.

A range of books for customers to browse through are in the nook at the back of the venue, making Holding Patterns a space for people to read and write - all day.

Find out more information about the new venue via the official social media channels.