Leeds-based electronic music venue The Old Red Bus Station has announced the “truly sad” news that it will have to close.

The Vicar Lane venue has announced that it will close for the final time next Sunday (January 19) and has flagged the cost of living crisis and “uncompromising landlords” as factors in the decision.

A statement from the owners reads: “When we first opened the venue 10 years ago, with the original idea of curating weekly drum & bass and jungle nights in the city, alongside serving vegan ethical food, no-one was convinced it would work.

“At the time, there was very little of either genre in Leeds, and very few places for vegans to eat, and the idea that you could maintain a busy venue week in week out with truly underground artists was considered a laughable idea.

“We're proud to say it worked, and for the past decade we have managed to carve out a little community in the centre of Leeds for artists, musicians, DJs, MC's and performers from across the spectrum of underground genres to call home, and a place for people from all walks of life to gather, relax and let loose.”

Among those who have played at the venue are Goldie, Djrum, Interplanetary Criminal and Girls Don’t Sync, alongside a host of homegrown talent. Local talent has also been promoted through residency programmes, open decks and artist development residencies.

The statement read: “These spaces are becoming increasingly few and far between, and without serious intervention will soon be lost entirely, so we implore every council across the country to realise the vital importance of such venues, and the need to work alongside them, not against them.

The closing weekend will see the venue’s resident jungle event License To Jungle kicking off proceedings on Friday (January 17) with local acts Bakey and FELIXCW joining for an extended session, with the final show the following night running from 10pm to 10am on Sunday.

The final lineup features long standing collaborators 23 Degrees and a slew of artists who have called the venue home over the years.

The statement finished: “Once again a huge thank you to all for letting us experience this with you over the past decade, it's been incredible.”